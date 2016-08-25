Thieves in Lake Country continue to target unlocked vehicles

RCMP in Lake Country say vandalism is continuing in the district and remind people to lock their valuables up.

RCMP in Lake Country are noting a spike in theft from motor vehicles and continue to urge owners to lock their vehicles, remove valuables and report suspicious activity to police.

Since August 15th, RCMP in Lake Country have received a staggering 18 reports to police of theft from as many as 22 motor vehicles. The majority of the thefts were committed over night to vehicles parked on the street or in private driveways. The areas most targeted during this time period appear to be Okanagan Centre and the Lakes sub division.

“An alarming 18 vehicles out of the 22 vehicles targeted were left unlocked by their owners,” says Sgt. Jayson Luchash Detachment Commander of the Lake Country RCMP. “Investigators continue to see vehicle owners not only leave their vehicles unlocked, but insecure with valuables left inside which includes purses, wallets, large amounts of cash and personal identification just to name a few items,” he adds.

The RCMP investigation has revealed a possible vehicle of interest, reportedly spotted fleeing from more than one theft scene. The vehicle has been described to police as a dark coloured coupe passenger car, with a loud muffler.

RCMP remind the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity to police.

Anyone with any information, or has been victimized and has not yet reported the incident to police is asked to contact the Lake Country RCMP at 250-766-2288. Remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.