Oyama Community hall upgrades coming with municipal grant

Taxpayers are helping with upgrades at the Oyama Community Hall but not as much as originally sought.

Lake Country council decided Tuesday to provide $7,500 for kitchen and bathroom repairs.

“That’s what was left (in the community hall capital improvement grant) and that’s what they got,” said Mayor James Baker.

The Oyama Community Club had originally applied for $20,000 for a variety of projects, but only about $11,000 of the municipality’s $15,000 community hall capital improvement grant was remaining.

As a result, the OCC changed its grant request.

“We’ve scaled back the needs,” said Deb Butler, club president.

The focus is specifically the kitchen.

“The cabinets and counter tops are breaking off. In order to be Food Safe, we need to replace them,” said Butler.

Beyond the municipal grant, the OCC has revenue from fundraisers and facility rentals.

The total cost of the kitchen/washroom project is about $15,000.

“We will make it happen and some of it may be through volunteer labour,” said Butler.

“We also appreciate any donations from the community.”

On another matter, the District of Lake Country is amending zoning to allow event camping on the Oyama Community Club site.

When OCC rents the hall, it includes the adjacent ball field and other amenities. Camping has occurred previously during special events although it’s not allowed under existing municipal rules.

“This bylaw formalizes the situation,” said Coun. Owen Dickie.

“There could be family reunions or weddings. There are restrictions on how many people can camp there and for how long.”