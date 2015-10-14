Ned Bell contributes to sustainable seafood cookbooks

Chefs for Oceans

Chef Ned Bell celebrates a change of positions that further aligns and empowers his Chefs for Oceans values and messaging to educate the public about sustainable seafood choices. Bell's latest role as Ocean Wise Executive Chef at the Vancouver Aquarium aligns his livelihood with his passions.

His next project is a series of cookbooks for the at-home chef dedicated to the many seafood choices North Americans are so fortunate to have ready access to. The first book, scheduled to hit shelves in the fall of 2017, focuses on the Pacific Ocean and will be co-authored by food and travel writer, Valerie Howes.

Chefs for Oceans has set up a GoFundMe page. By supporting the first cookbook, supporter will help create a tool that simplifies and energizes preparing ocean-friendly dishes at home. The cookbook will allow the home chef to expand their horizons in enjoying broader seafood choices and elevate their skills by learning with new seafood preparation techniques. Readers and supporters are also doing their part to protect threatened waterways and support the fish species and the livelihood of Canada's fishing communities.

Bell is offering the following incentives for donations:

• Donations over $150 will receive a signed copy of the cookbook

• Donations over $500 will receive a signed copy of the cookbook and two VIP tickets to the closest book tour event near you

• Donations over $1,000 will receive ten signed copies of the cookbook

• Donations over $5,000 will receive dinner cooked by Ned Bell for 4 adults in your own home.

All proceeds and profits go to Chefs for Oceans and its initiatives, including building support for making March 18 National Sustainable Seafood Day in Canada.