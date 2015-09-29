Okanagan Symphony in Kelowna welcomes corporate donation

OSO

The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra (OSO) has received a significant contribution from Valley Medical Laboratories.

The donation was made in recognition of the lab's co-founder, Dr. Duncan Innes, who was a major supporter and past-president of the Okanagan Symphony. Valley Medical Labs has contributed $25,000 and encourages others to also support the symphony.

Valley Medical Labs is asking the community to help raise more than $40,000 for the OSO by making a donation to the OSO endowment funds throughout the Okanagan.

“It was evident to all of us at Valley Labs how deeply Duncan valued his involvement with the OSO. In his memory, we will contribute $5,000 to the regular operations of the symphony this year, and pledge to match contributions to any one of the symphony’s endowment funds [see links below] up to $20,000," said Dr. Larry Argatoff, director of Valley Medical Labs. "We believe it is important to recognize the long-term needs of the OSO while maintaining support of their regular annual concerts and outreach initiatives.

"We challenge our fellow Okanagan Valley residents to contribute to the orchestra’s operations and endowment this year," Argatoff said. "The Okanagan Symphony is one of the most important pieces of the valley’s cultural fabric and we are proud to commit our support,”

OSO executive director Robert Barr responded: “We are very thankful of Valley Medical Labs’ significant contribution and the leadership they have demonstrated. They have been an important part of the Okanagan for over 46 years and truly believe that a healthy community includes a vibrant cultural sector. We are honoured that they have recognized our regular concerts and education and outreach programs as a key part of a healthy Okanagan."

To be eligible for endowment matching, contributions can be made before November 25, 2016 directly through one of Central Okanagan Foundation, Community Foundation of the North Okanagan or Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen. (Online: locate the “donate now” options and be sure to select the Okanagan Symphony Society as a specified community endowment fund).

Donations to support annual symphony initiatives can be made at the Okanagan Symphony web site or call 250-763-7554.

The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra is the third largest professional Symphony Orchestra in British Columbia; entertaining residents of the Okanagan Valley and visitors from around the globe with symphonic music since 1960.

