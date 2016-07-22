- Home
Entertainment
Jim Byrnes Aug. 20 at Ex Nihilo Winery in Lake Country
An intimate evening with award winning Jim Byrnes is coming to you at Ex Nihilo on Aug. 20.
There are just 60 seats available for this Red, White & Blues evening evening of wine and music.
Tickets include dinner and a welcoming glass of wine, are $130 plus GST. Call the winery for tickets at 250-766-5522.
Ex Nihilo is at 1525 Camp Road in Lake Country. Visit the website at exnihilovineyards.com
