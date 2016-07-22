Pink Floyd tribute in Kelowna Wednesday

Calling themselves "Canada's most authentic Pink Floyd tribute band," the oddly named PIGS performs Aug. 3 at the Mary Irwin Theatre in Kelowna.

The band it touring its authentic sounds to nine B.C. cities this summer.

Pink Floyd fans will hear the band covering 47 years worth of Pink Floyd’s legendary repertoire from 1967 to 2014, ranging from the band’s earliest release to their final album.

The songs come from the psychedelic misadventures of Arnold Layne to the final float down The Endless River.

In addition to classics from legendary albums such as Dark Side Of The Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals and The Wall, the band have many surprises in store, including material that has rarely, if ever, been performed live by the real Pink Floyd.

The band, and their lighting, sound and visual designers are all Floyd aficionados who have come together to create a breathtaking audio/visual for what should be an incredible night.

For a glance at what PIGS can do with Pink Floyd's music view a clip on YouTube.

The Mary Irwin Theatre is in the Rotary Centre For The Arts, at 421 Cawston Ave. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the show starting at 7:30.

Tickets are available from the Rotary Centre For The Arts box office or online at www.rotarycentreforthearts.com for $39.50 plus service charge.