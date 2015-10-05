  • Connect with Us

BC Aboriginal Regional Basketball Camps registration

The Aboriginal Sport, Recreation and Physical Activity Partners Council is announces the 2016 BC Aboriginal Regional Basketball Camps - PHASE 1 of the athlete selection process for Team BC for the 2017 North American Indigenous Games. Male and female Aboriginal youth basketball players players born in years 1998-2005 are invited to participate. Sanctioned by Basketball BC and supported by the Province of BC. These Aboriginal Regional Basketball Camps are PHASE 1 of the athlete selection process for Team BC for the 2017 North American Indigenous Games (NAIG) to be held July 16-23, 2017 in Toronto, ON. Athletes must attend one (1) of the BC Aboriginal Re- gional Basketball Camps as step 1 of 2. Athletes must attend one of the BC Aboriginal Regional Basketball Camps. For the Interior Region the camp will be held in Kamloops Oct 15 & 16. Team BC Coaches for male and/or female will be at the camps to lead and evaluate all divisions/gender. REGISTRATION Fee: $10 for Basketball BC Members. $25 if you need to purchase/renew Basketball BC Membership Athletes must PRE- REGISTER for Regional Camps before 4 pm on the Monday prior to the camp. For online registration, please visit: https://aboriginalsportbc.wufoo.eu/forms/2016-bc-aboriginal-regional-basketball-camps/
