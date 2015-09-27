Applauding Canada as a peace-loving nation

In recognition of Campaign Non-Violence Week in 16 countries, Kelowna will play host to Celebrate 8, a peace walk to draw attention to Canada’s ranking of No. 8 in the Global Peace Index.

The celebratory event will take place Sunday, Sept. 18, 1 p.m., at The Sails in downtown Kelowna.

Pam Kemp, helping organize the celebration, says it will include music, crafts and guest speakers.

“This is not intended to be a protest. It is meant to celebrate our country’s identity as peacekeepers and peacemakers,” said Kemp.

The GPI is based on multiple factors to arrive at the peace rankings for 163 countries, with Iceland at No. 1 and Syria at No. 163.

“To be ranked number eight is something worthy of celebrating,“ noted Kemp, who added Canada’s ranking last year was seventh.

For more information about the Global Peace Index, check out the Vision of Reality or Economics and Peace websites.