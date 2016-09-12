Mille Grazie to Kelowna for supporting the Italian earthquake fundraiser

The Kelowna Canadian Italian Club thanks all who bought a supper and help everyone who was affected by an earthquake that hit Central Italy earlier this year.

The Okanagan fundraiser collected $13,358 for earthquake disaster relief.

The funds were raised through the sale of 538 Italian-style dinners of spaghetti and meatballs. There were draws and auction prizes which contributed to the funds raised earlier this month.

"Approximately 1,200 meatballs and 80 kilos of pasta were served," club president Joe Iafrancesco said in a press release.

"We want to most importantly thank the community for supporting our cause by attending the sit-down dinner, purchasing the take out dinners, supplying door prizes, supplying food products and by making cash donations to the Red Cross," the club said.