Culture days coming up in the Central and South Okanagan
Central and South Okanagan residents will join the thousands of Canadian communities participating in this year’s Culture Days festivities, Sept. 30, Oct. 1 and Oct. 2.
Culture Days embraces local arts, culture and heritage initiatives by offering free, hands-on, interactive and community organized activities to the public (see Community Highlights below).
Culture Days aims to promote direct interaction between creators and the public, as a key to increasing understanding and appreciation of arts, culture and heritage.
There are more than 400 activities already registered for Culture Days across B.C., representing a wide range of disciplines and cultural interests, including visual arts, music, dance, theatre, architecture, heritage, film and video, literature, culinary arts and multi-media.
“Culture Days is a wonderful three-day celebration of arts and cultural activities on a national, provincial and local level,” said B.C. Culture Days Task Force Chair Judy Robertson. “It is a way to meet artists and performers up close and get a behind-the-scenes view of the creative process. I really encourage you to venture outside of your own community, meet new people and try new things!”
Community Highlights:
Culture Days in the Central and South Okanagan includes events in Vernon, Kamloops, Kelowna, Peachland, Summerland, and Westside (West Kelowna and Westbank First Nation), with activities ranging from:
Drama Classes for Kidz, organized by the Kelowna Actors Studio Academy Foundation for children ages 7 through 12.
An Indigenous Fashion Show in Westbank, Kelowna.
An opportunity to help with the curation of an art exhibit and receive a behind-the-scenes tour, through Curate a Cultural Experience with the Kelowna Museums.