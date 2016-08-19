Customs & Classics car show

The Car Cruise is set for Saturday, Aug. 20, starting at the Lake Country Alliance Church at 12025 Oceola Road in Lake Country.

Meeting time is 3 p.m. with the cruise starting at 5 p.m. It will continuing for about an hour, ending up right back at the Alliance Church.

Dinner will follow at the church.Not The Change Of Venue This Years. Cars and drivers are not meeting on Main Street for the Car Cruise. The time and the routing that is showing on some of the registration forms has been changed due to construction.

Cars will start and end at the Lake Country Alliance Church on Oceola Road.

The car show takes place this Sunday, Aug. 21 at Swalwell Park,10150 Bottom Wood Lake Rd.

The show starts at 10 a.m., wrapping up at 4 p.m. Car registration costs $20.

On Sunday, cars can enter the park starting at 7 a.m.

Register your car early calling 250-766-5670. Registration is also available at the cruise or at the show.

Entry to the public is free.