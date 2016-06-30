We want your best photos

Photo Contest Deadline July 4th 2016: UPLOAD YOUR PHOTO HERE

With summer-like weather providing great photo opportunities, there's no better time to put your skills to use and submit your best shots to a contest being presented by London Drugs, Black Press Community News Media and one of the top ten air shows in the world - the Abbotsford International Airshow.

Almost 2,000 entries have already been entered for the fourth annual "Your Best Shot" contest for amateur photographers around B.C. It's time for you to enter your best photo!

Photographers are encouraged to send in their favourite photos from the past 12 months, including those taken during major events.

Whether it's an action-packed sports shot, a colourful scenic landscape or an amazing portrait, budding photographers are encouraged to send it in.

Contestants can submit up to five of their favourite photos for a chance to win some spectacular prizes.

The contest is now open and runs until July 4th.

All photos will be judged by a panel of experts on subject, composition, impact and other criteria.

Finalists will receive full VIP access to the Abbotsford International Airshow, which runs August 12th to 14th, with preferred viewing to take photos of all the action.

They will also compete for more than $1,500 in prizes and the chance to be named the Next Generation Amateur Photographer of the Year.

TOP THREE PHOTO TIPS:

Last year, Black Press received more than 2,000 entries for the Your Best Shot contest from

amateur photographers from more than eighty communities including; the Fraser Valley,Kelowna, Vancouver and communities throughout B.C.

More than 60 finalists gathered at the Abbotsford International Airshow, submitting their best photos for the final competition. The winner of last year's Next Generation Amateur Photographer of the Year award was Ken McAllister of Surrey.

The winner of the 2014 Next Generation Amateur Photographer of the Year was Steve Dutt, Surrey, BC and in 2013 Rod Jones of Abbotsford was acclaimed the winner. To submit an entry, click here.

Are you a Youtube or Vimeo enthusiast?

If you have taken video in the last 12 months, you could be eligible to participate in the Amateur Videographer of the Year contest. Simply send us a link to a video taken in the last 12 months. Video to be no longer than 3 minutes in length. Any genre of video may be entered. Maximum of five video links per entry.

A select number of videographers will be invited to join us at the Abbotsford International Airshow to compete for great prizes and the overall title. All photographers attending the show will automatically be entitled to enter the Videographer of the Year contest. Deadline July 4th 2016. Send entries to contests@abbynews.com . Please mark subject line Videographer of the Year Contest.

Abbotsford International Airshow : August 12, 13 and 14

This year's airshow will feature all-time favourite static and air displays, as well as the fourth annual twilight show complete with pyrotechnics.

A few of this year's performers include:

USN F/A-18 Super Hornet

CF Hawk and Harvard II

422 Sqn SAR Demo

Canadian Skyhawks

Screamin Sasquatch

HFM A1 Skyraider

HFF Spitfire Mk IVe

HFF F8F Bearcat

Indy Boys Jet Bus

Team Rocket Aerobatics

CF-18 Hornet

Plus another year of amazing AV8FX Pyrotechnics.

The Breitling Jet Team, a seven-plane civilian jet team, has been added to the lineup for a second year running. The team, based in Dijon, France, will provide another incredible flying display.

“Our patrons will get to see two of the world’s finest jet teams in one venue, with both the Canadian Forces Snowbirds and Breitling Jet Teams set to perform in 2016,” said airshow president Jim Reith.

The Breitling Jet Team was created by Breitling, a major Swiss watchmaker, and will be flying fast and powerful L-39C Albatros aircraft.

Organizers say the show will be "a meticulously co-ordinated ballet in which planes sometimes fly within three metres of each other, at speeds of over 700 km/h" and fly "a rapid-fire succession of figures that are perfectly calculated, mastered, synchronized and fine-tuned down to the smallest details."

Gates open August 12th at 3.30pm. Enjoy your afternoon and evening prior to an amazing Fireworks finale. Saturday August 12th/13th gates open at 9am. Don't forget, the Twilight and Daytime Programs are very different. Check online for details. http://www.abbotsfordairshow.com/tickets/

For more information, visit www.abbotsfordairshow.com.