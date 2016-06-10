- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Our Town
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
Community
National Aboriginal Day June 21
Tuesday June 21 is National Aboriginal Day.
Drop by the Okanagan Heritage Museum on Queensway in downtown Kelowna to take part in guided activities at 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
Come and visit the newly built qʷćiʔ (Okanagan winter home) and experience the space in an exciting way. A guided, hands-on activity will engage all your senses.
Admission is by donation. Drop in anytime from 10 a.m. to noon.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.