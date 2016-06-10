National Aboriginal Day June 21

Tuesday June 21 is National Aboriginal Day.

Drop by the Okanagan Heritage Museum on Queensway in downtown Kelowna to take part in guided activities at 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Come and visit the newly built qʷćiʔ (Okanagan winter home) and experience the space in an exciting way. A guided, hands-on activity will engage all your senses.

Admission is by donation. Drop in anytime from 10 a.m. to noon.