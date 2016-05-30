Summer arts programs for Lake Country youth

Looking for a unique summer arts program for youth ages 8-16 that offers an exceptional educational experience?

Summer Arts Scene for Youth's seventh annual arts program Aug. 8 to 13 offers 15 dynamic workshops in a variety of performing, visual and language arts disciplines.

This year’s workshops will incorporate the theme The Spirit in the Land of the Okanagan—the nature-arts connection.

Summer Arts Scene for Youth works with passionate and experienced Okanagan artists, performers and teachers to provide top quality instruction in small classes. The youth’s work culminates with a Saturday afternoon stage showcase and arts exhibition at Creekside Theatre.

The program includes all snacks and lunches at a base cost of $195 with additional supplies and material workshop costs varying up to $30. A limited reserve of scholarship funding is available for families with talented children in need of financial assistance.

A convenient SD#23 student shuttle bus service is available from three locations to the Lake Country venue for $25.

It is because of annual donations and financial assistance from individual donors, businesses and organizations such as Telus, The Lake Country Rotary Club, the Central Okanagan Foundation and RBC of West Kelowna and collaboration with SD #23 that makes it possible for SASFY to make a world of a difference for young aspiring minds in our community.

Sign up by visiting www.sasfy.ca.